Very Warm Day; Showers/T-Storms Possible

TODAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs of 93° for Colorado Springs and 99° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in 92° to 97°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a afternoon/evening showers and possibly thunderstorms with high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY, MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance for showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.