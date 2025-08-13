Skip to Content
Warm-Up Continues; Weekend Showers Possible

Published 3:53 AM

TODAY: Mostly sunny to start then partly cloudy afternoon with a showers possible. Warmer highs of 92° for Colorado Springs and 97° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs of 95° for Colorado Springs and 100° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in 92° to 97°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Chevy Chevalier

