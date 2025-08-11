Cool Today, Warm-Up Ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High of 78° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start then partly cloudy with a high of 83° for Colorado Springs and 88° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to start then partly cloudy afternoon with a showers possible. Warmer highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for showers, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.