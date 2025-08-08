Hot Friday; Cooler Weekend w/Possible Storms

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY from 11:00am until 8:00pm for El Paso. Pueblo and Fremont Counties and out into the plains. RED FLAG WARNING from 11:00am until 8:00pm for Fremont and Teller Counties as well as the San Luis Valley area. Otherwise, partly to variably cloudy and hazy with very warm high of 93° for Colorado Springs and 103° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy becoming mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy and hazy with a chance for an afternoon/evening showers and possible thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may become severe with large hail and high wind gusts. There is a slight chance for tornadoes as well. Highs from the mid to upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny/partly cloudy to start the day, then variably cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms. Highs 80° to 85°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.