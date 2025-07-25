Skip to Content
Drier, Warm Weekend Ahead

TODAY:  Partly cloudy then variably cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs of 86° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible until late evening, becoming partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s to near 60°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs of 92° for Colorado Springs and 99° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with very warm temperatures. Highs of 95° for Colorado Springs and 102° for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s to near 90°.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and highs in the low to mid 80s.

