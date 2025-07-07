Showers and Thunderstorms Then a Warm-Up Later This Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms this afternoon/evening, some of which could become severe with large hail and high winds. Warm high of 86° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, especially in the eastern plains. Showers and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. High of 86° for Colorado Springs and 91° for Pueblo.



WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 88° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo. Warm highs from 95° to 100°.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Warm highs in the mid 90s to 100°.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower and thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mud 90s.



