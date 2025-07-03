Warm With PM Showers Possible Through Holiday Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. High of 87° for Colorado Springs and 93° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance afternoon/evening showers. High of 86° for Colorado Springs and 94° for Pueblo.

4th of July EVENING: Variably cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures between 7:00pm and 10:00pm in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s to low 90s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.