Warm with a Few Showers This Weekend
TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to variably cloudy with a chance afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. Highs in the upper 80s.