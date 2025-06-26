Skip to Content
Warmer and Drier Through the Weekend

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower, mostly in the eastern plains. High of 83° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 80° to 85°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

