Showers Possible Today, Then Warmer & Dryer Into Weekend
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs 80° for Colorado Springs and to 89° for Pueblo.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low to mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.
MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 80° to 85°.