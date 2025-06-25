Showers Possible Today, Then Warmer & Dryer Into Weekend

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Highs 80° for Colorado Springs and to 89° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly to variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs from 80° to 85°.