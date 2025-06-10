Warm Temperatures and a Few Chances for Showers

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy then mostly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 90s for Pueblo.