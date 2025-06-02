A Wet Workweek with Up & Down Temperatures

TODAY: Partly cloudy to start, then an increase in clouds in the afternoon with showers and possibly thunderstorms. Warm highs of 79° for Colorado Springs and 84° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Rain should end before noon, then a few isolated showers possible with some clearing to partly cloudy skies later in the day. Much cooler highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.