Warmer Temperatures; More Rain On the Way

TODAY: Fog during the morning hours, then partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, mostly cloudy at times with rain showers possible and maybe a thunderstorm. High of 73° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible through the evening hours, then mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s near 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and possible of thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe, especially in the plains. High of near 70° for Colorado Springs and 76° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY-AIR FORCE GRADUATION DAY: Partly cloudy turning to mostly cloudy with showers and a chance for thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could become severe. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY, SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s.