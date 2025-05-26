Rain & T-storms Possible Each Day This Week

TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Thunderstorms are possible, some of which could become severe. High of 59° for Colorado Springs and 63° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and a thunderstorm possible through the evening hours, then cloudy with a few rain showers possible with lows in the mid to upper 40s. with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers possible and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and possible of thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could become severe. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY-AIR FORCE GRADUATION DAY: Partly cloudy turning to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80°.