Warm Weekend Ahead

Published 3:18 PM

Isolated showers are possible through 6pm; however, most showers and storms will stay confined to higher terrain areas west of I-25 through 10pm tonight.

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 30's to low 40's ahead of sunrise Saturday morning

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with highs soaring into the upper 60's to mid-70's along and east of I-25 with local mountain cities in the 60's

Rapid snow melt will be likely atop Pikes Peak this weekend as temps rapidly warm into the 40's and low 50's near the summit. Special Advisory issued from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center as the "concern rapidly changes from DRY TO WET AVALANCHES" at Pikes Peak, the Sangre De Cristos and eastern San Juans.

SUNDAY: Beautiful and sunny with highs in the 70's to near 80° around El Paso county and low 80's in Pueblo with steady highs in the 60's to low 70's for local mtn cities.

