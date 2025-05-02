Sunny & Warmer Into Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Expect a high of 64° for Colorado Springs and 68° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs of 73° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds and a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms. Breezy to windy with highs in the low to upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

MONDAY: Rain likely, possibly with thunderstorms. Breezy to windy with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms possible. Cooler highs in low to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.