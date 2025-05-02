Sunny & Warmer Into Weekend
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Expect a high of 64° for Colorado Springs and 68° for Pueblo.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs of 73° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy then an increase in clouds and a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms. Breezy to windy with highs in the low to upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
MONDAY: Rain likely, possibly with thunderstorms. Breezy to windy with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms possible. Cooler highs in low to upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.