Warm, Dry Trend Continues

Published 3:47 AM

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with a high of 67° for Colorado Springs and 72° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon shower, especially in the higher elevations. High of 73° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 70s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy and breezy with a chance for showers. Cooler high in the low 60s for Colorado Springs and near70° for the Steel City.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high in the upper 50s for Colorado Springs and mid 60s for Pueblo.

Chevy Chevalier

