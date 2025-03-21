Warm & Sunny Weekend-Fire Weather Watch On Saturday

Skip to Content
TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high of 55° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high of 63° for Colorado Springs and low 72° for the Steel City. FIRE WEATHER WATCH from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s/low 60s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warm highs in the upper 60s for Colorado Springs and mid 70s for Pueblo.

