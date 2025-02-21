Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT DAY-Snowy Friday; Warm-Up This Weekend

Published 4:38 AM

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT DAY for snow. Expect morning snow showers with total accumulations of 3"-5" for Colorado Springs, 4"-8" along the Palmer Divide, and higher amounts possible in the high country. Gradual clearing through this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY, MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 60s for Colorado Springs and upper 60s for Pueblo.

