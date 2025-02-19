Cold Temperatures but A Big Warm-Up Ahead

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cold highs near 20°.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 3° to 8° with wind chill values possibly -5° to -10°, -25° in the plains.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Warmer highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A chance for a morning snow shower otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warm highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 60s.