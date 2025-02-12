WEATHER ALERT: Snow Ending Today, Very Cold Tonight

TODAY: Variably cloudy skies with snow showers. Up to another inch possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo and 1" to 3" additional accumulation eastern Pueblo County and another 2" to 4" possible for the eastern plains counties. Very cold with highs near 15°. Wind chill temperatures as low as 5° to 10° below zero through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear overnight with very cold temperatures. Low temperatures 5° to 8° below zero. Wind chill temperatures as low as 10° to 20° below zero.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a rain and/or show showers. Much warmer highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers possible.