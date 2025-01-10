Skip to Content
Cold Morning but Warmer Temperatures This Weekend

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer with a highs in the mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the upper teens near 20°.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon/evening snow showers with a high near 40° for Colorado Springs and mid 40s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s near 40°.

