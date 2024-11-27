Snow Through Today

WEATHER ALERT DAY

WEDNESDAY: Snow, moderate to heavy at times...with 1"-3" possible for Pueblo, 2"-5" snow possible for Colorado Springs and 4"-6" for the Palmer Divide, and 4"-10" possible for Teller County and the Rampart Range. High of 35° for Colorado Springs and 37° for Pueblo.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cooler with high of 39° for Colorado Springs and 42° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 42° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 39° for Colorado Springs and 42° for Pueblo.