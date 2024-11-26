Skip to Content
Weather

Warm Today; Snow & Cooler Wednesday

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:56 AM

TODAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for a late day rain and/or snow shower. High of 53° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers, some could be moderate at times with a few inches of snow possible…more in the high country. High of 36° for Colorado Springs and 39° for Pueblo.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cooler with high of 40° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 44° for Colorado Springs and 42° for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content