Cooler Temperatures/Snow for Higher Elevations

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and 60° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a high in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and near 40° for Pueblo. There is a chance for snow showers for the Continental Divide and Pike's Peak Region. Accumulations should be relatively light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 50° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 60° for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.