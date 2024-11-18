Skip to Content
Weather

Cooler Temperatures/Snow for Higher Elevations

KRDO
By
Published 4:23 AM

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and 60° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies with a high in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and near 40° for Pueblo. There is a chance for snow showers for the Continental Divide and Pike's Peak Region. Accumulations should be relatively light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 50° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 60° for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content