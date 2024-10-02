Skip to Content
Weather

Possible Record-Breaking Heat Today

KRDO
By
Published 4:02 AM

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a very warm, and Possibly record-breaking highs of 88° for Colorado Springs and 93° for the steel city.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a relatively cooler high of 86° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies for Friday with even cooler with a high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another very warm day under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a little cooler and closer to normal with highs in the mid 70s Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content