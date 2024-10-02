Possible Record-Breaking Heat Today

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a very warm, and Possibly record-breaking highs of 88° for Colorado Springs and 93° for the steel city.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a relatively cooler high of 86° for Colorado Springs and 83° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies for Friday with even cooler with a high of 78° for Colorado Springs and 82° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another very warm day under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be a little cooler and closer to normal with highs in the mid 70s Colorado Springs and near 80° for Pueblo.