Sunny Today & Much Cooler This Weekend

WEDNESDAY: Beautiful weather expected into Friday. Today expect mostly sunny skies with near-normal highs of 81° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies...another nice day with highs where they should be this time of year at 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower. High of 83° for Colorado Springs and 89° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Much cooler highs expected. High in the mid to upper 60s across El Paso County and upper 60s-low 70s across Pueblo County.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a chance for an afternoon shower. Cooler than normal highs in the mid to upper 60s for El Paso County and low 70s for Pueblo County.