Lots of Sunshine Ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny to, at times, partly cloudy skies today with temperatures a little warmer than Tuesday. Expect a high for Colorado Springs of 87° and near 94° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies tonight with comfortable low temperatures in the mid 50s for Colorado Springs and upper 50s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies to start your Thursday and maybe a few more clouds during the afternoon and evening. There will be a Temperatures a bit cooler but near-normal with a high of 84° for Colorado Springs and 90° for Pueblo.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: We will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures near-normal with a high OF 83° for Colorado Springs and 88° expected for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon and/or evening showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs actually below normal for a change in the low to mid 80s across El Paso County and mid 80s across Pueblo County.

LABOR DAY: Labor Day expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures still relatively cool in the low 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo.