Nice Weather the Rest of the Week

TODAY: Partly cloudy if not mostly sunny skies today with a high of 83° for Colorado Springs and 88° for the Steel City.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with temperatures a little warmer. High for Colorado Springs will be 88° and 93° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Thursday thru Friday we will see mostly sunny in the morning and a few clouds in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for the Steel City. There is a slight chance for an afternoon showers each day.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and El Paso County and upper 80s for Pueblo and Pueblo County. Sunday will be cooler with a high near 80° for Colorado Springs and mid-80s for Pueblo. There is a chance for an afternoon shower and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for and afternoon shower. Highs should remain relatively cool with a high temperature right around 80° for Colorado Springs and mid-80s for Pueblo.