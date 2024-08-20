Nicer Today, Afternoon Rain/T-Storms Possible Wednesday

THIS MORNING/AFTERNOON: A nicer day is expected today with partly cloudy skies and possibly a few showers during the afternoon. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY THRU SUNDAY: Expect a chance for afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on

Thursday and Friday. The weekend still looks okay with partly cloudy skies expected Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.