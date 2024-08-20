Skip to Content
Weather

Nicer Today, Afternoon Rain/T-Storms Possible Wednesday

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:10 AM

THIS MORNING/AFTERNOON: A nicer day is expected today with partly cloudy skies and possibly a few showers during the afternoon. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY THRU SUNDAY: Expect a chance for afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on
Thursday and Friday. The weekend still looks okay with partly cloudy skies expected Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content