More Rain-Much Cooler Temperatures

WHAT WE ARE TRACKING: Over the next few days, flooding is the primary concern with a chance for moderate rain and thunderstorms possible. Rain on saturated ground increases the risk for flooding.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers possible through the morning. This afternoon variably cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms. Cooler high of 73° for Colorado Springs and

77° expected for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorm possible through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s for El Paso County and low 60s for Pueblo County and out into the plains.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler high of 80° for Colorado Springs and 85° expected for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for afternoon showers. High temperatures will be warmer with a high in the mid 80s for Colorado mid to upper 80s for Pueblo.