Warm Weekend Ahead

Another warm day today with temperatures across the area in the mid to upper 80s to near 90°. The temperatures will warm a little more as we head into the weekend getting a degree or two more each day through Sunday.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: This afternoon and evening we will have partly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower through the evening hours. For Fan Fest we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a light, passing shower but most of the evening looks pretty good. Overnight tonight we will see another relatively warm night with lows in mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies to start the day with the possibility of a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. There's a chance for a few light, passing showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo and points east into the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday with partly cloudy skies during the morning hours with a few more clouds possible during the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a chance for a few scattered, showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. It will be a little warmer than Saturday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-90s for Colorado Springs and across El Paso County and upper 90S near 100° for Pueblo, across Pueblo County and out into the eastern plains.