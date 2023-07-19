Skip to Content
Strong to Severe Storms Tonight

Published 6:01 PM

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in place tonight until 10pm

TONIGHT: Storms taper off closer to midnight with overnight lows dipping into the 60's region-wide under clear skies and calm winds.

TOMORROW: First half of the day dry with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 70's and 80's. Strong to severe storms possible along and east of I-25 after 3pm with a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather meaning ALL MODES of severe weather possible.

-Large hail (up to golf ball to baseball size hail)

-Strong winds

-Localized flash flooding

-Isolated tornado or two with some of the cells

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

