Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
A Severe T-Storm Watch is in place tonight until 10pm
TONIGHT: Storms taper off closer to midnight with overnight lows dipping into the 60's region-wide under clear skies and calm winds.
TOMORROW: First half of the day dry with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 70's and 80's. Strong to severe storms possible along and east of I-25 after 3pm with a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather meaning ALL MODES of severe weather possible.
-Large hail (up to golf ball to baseball size hail)
-Strong winds
-Localized flash flooding
-Isolated tornado or two with some of the cells