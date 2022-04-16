Warm and Windy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

A quick moving weather system dropped a little snow over our higher peaks Saturday afternoon, but dry weather continued over the Southeast Plains.

We expect clearing skies overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, and then plenty of sunshine for Easter Sunshine.

But winds will once again be gusty and temperatures will be warmer, and that makes for much higher fire danger.

A RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect for the Southeast Plains and Southern Front Range starting at noon on Sunday. Temperatures will quickly warm into the lower 70s, with gusts to 40 mph.

There's no rain or snow on the horizon for Eastern Colorado, at least not until next Saturday. Enjoy the warm weather but be careful with open fire.