High Winds, High Fire Danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

Winds have been howling off the Front Range and Eastern Plains of Colorado, bringing high temperatures in the 60s, and single digit relative humidity readings. This dangerous combination has ramped up the fire danger for the Eastern Plains.

There's very little relief from the winds this week. Another storm will bring snow to the mountains on Monday and Tuesday, but high winds and dry conditions will continue for the Eastern Plains throughout the rest of the week.

It'll be chilly on Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s, and a slight chance for rain and snow showers, but the rest of the week will be breezy and dry.