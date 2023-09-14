2023 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremony happening on Saturday, Sept. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the 2023 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Ceremony, thousands of people will be in Colorado Springs to honor firefighters who gave their lives while helping others.

At Memorial Park on Saturday, all of those people will be there to honor the more than 500 names that were just added to the memorial.

During the ceremony, family and friends will receive a flag and a sketch of their loved one's engraved name.

Families of other fallen firefighters from previous years will also be there, which is why the event is projected to have more than 10,000 people in attendance.

The event will also include a firetruck procession with more than 28 fire trucks, 40 motorcycles, and a bagpipe performance.

More than 289 volunteers from the Colorado Springs Fire Department will be there to offer support to the families of fallen firefighters by offering airport rides, dinners, and even daycare while they're in town.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial honors firefighters across the country and Canada.

Saturday's event honors those who died between 2021 and 2022.