Nice and seasonable end to the work week

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 30s. Our skies will be mostly clear. Potions of the High Country does have a chance for snow but that will come to an end as we head into the late night hours to early morning hours Friday.

To finish out the work week we will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.

Temperatures will increase slightly as we head into the start of the weekend. Highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 60s.

To finish out the weekend highs continue to remain in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 50s to 60s. The High Country will have another chance for rain/snow. Hometowns in the lower elevations will remain but we can experience some breezy conditions with gust up to 40mph.

For the start of the work week there is a chance for active weather. The High Country can see some snow and rain. Ours will continue to be in the 70s to 80s along the I-25. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 60s.

Temperatures fall slightly Tuesday. We will have highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 60s. There is a chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will rebound by the middle of the work week back into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 70s. Our skies will be sunny.