Tracking wet end to workweek

TODAY: Afternoon highs top off in the 50s and 60s across the Pikes Peak Region. Mountain snow ramps up with a few spillover showers possible along and east of I-25 in the afternoon and evening. Winds stay breezy with isolated 20 MPH gusts.

TOMORROW: Temps will be similar to Wednesday. We'll likely see snow slow down across our Central and Southern Mountains throughout the day.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow ramps back up overnight into Friday. Friday will also bring scattered showers to our lower lying areas across Eastern Colorado. Light snow accumulations are possible across Teller County and Northern El Paso County, as well as higher elevation areas across Huerfano and Las Animas counties, but most of us will just see rain. We dry back out by Saturday afternoon.