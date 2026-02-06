Tracking warm & dry weekend!
TONIGHT: Expect a few clouds and mild overnight lows again in the low 30's in a lot of lower lying areas.
EXTENDED: We stay in the 60's and mostly dry for the next several days. Red Flag Warnings have been prompted for the Northern Plains due to elevated fire danger. Those warnings will likely get expanded to areas in Southern Colorado by Saturday due to gusty conditions at times in addition to the warm and dry weather. A pattern change arrives midweek next week - bringing an up tick in precipitation chances and a drop in temps to the 40's and 50's. We'll have more details on this as we get a little closer!