Chilly Temperatures Won’t Last Long!

Today: Thanks to yesterday's cold fronts, high temperatures will fall below average today, with highs expected to only warm into the 40s and 50s around Southern Colorado. It will be breezy again, especially across the plains, where 10-15mph winds are expected. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with no rain or snow expected statewide.

Tomorrow: After a crisp weekend, high pressure rebuilds over the state allowing for temperatures to make a quick rebound. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s for most, with a few cities in the plains making it into the 70s. Winds will be light, skies will be mostly to partly clear and winds should be minimal.

Rest Of The Week: Monday through Thursday should all be pretty similar, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s/70s. Friday will be a day of transition as our high pressure begins to break down with the onset of our next system that looks like it will bring some decent snow to the high country! Along and east of I25 doesn't look as promising for any significant precipitation, but the chance for scattered showers does exist! As this system develops and heads our way, we will be tracking this potential closely so stick with your Stormtracker 13 Weather Team this week! It does look like this will be the beginning of a more active weather pattern that should last through the following week...