Tracking a Late Week Chance for Moisture

FROST ADVISORY tonight for Cañon City and Penrose between the hours of 3am-8am Tuesday October 21st (Temperatures as low as 30° will result in frost formation.)

FREEZE WARNING tonight for Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet, Las Animas and Baca counties between the hours of 3am-8am Tuesday, October 21st (Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calmer winds will result in near freezing temps around Southern Colorado

TOMORROW: Beautiful skies with highs near seasonal in the mid 60's around El Paso county and low 70's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains, 50's for local mtn cities

EXTENDED: Nice and pleasant for most of the week with sunny skies and highs in the 50's and 60's around the Pikes Peak region from Teller county east to El Paso county with some 70's along the Arkansas River Valley. Thursday afternoon-evening brings a chance of moisture in the form of showers around I-25 and Colorado Springs.



