Two Systems Affecting Our Weekend Weather

System #1 Tropical remnants from what was Hurricane Priscilla (currently moving through the Baja Peninsula) are moving in across the four corners region this afternoon. Portions of the San Juans are expected to pick up approximately 1 to 3+ inches of rain through Saturday . Freezing level stays high above 11k feet. A flood watch is in effect for much of this region in Southwest Colorado through Saturday

System #2 Currently located around the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring windy conditions to the region on Sunday and a cold front Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the 50's and 60's on Monday

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 40's and 50's. Winds will stay calm out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with highs still above average in the mid 70's for Colorado Springs and in the low 80's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Slight chance (around 20-30%) for a stray shower or storm by the afternoon, mainly confined to higher terrain areas and local mtn cities

SUNDAY Sunshine returns Sunday with an increase in winds through the afternoon as an approaching cold front sweeps the state. Winds will gust around 20-30 mph. Highs should start cooler down through the afternoon in the 60's and 70's before even cooler air arrives by Monday in the 50's/60's