Clearing Skies Today Lead to Some Fog Tonight

REST OF TODAY: Clouds are breaking up and partly sunny skies are allowing some temps to jump into the 60's around El Pas county.

TONIGHT: As skies continue to clear tonight, some patchy FOG and LOW CLOUDS will develop once again. Overnight lows in the 30's and 40's with most areas well above freezing with the exception of high valleys west of I-25 above 7k feet.

TOMORROW: Cloudy/foggy start to the day for some with most areas basking in sunshine no later than mid-morning (10:30 a.m.) Highs will rebound into the 60's and 70's around the Pikes Peak region and near 80° around Pueblo and the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend returns late in the week with highs back in the 60's and 70's for the Pikes Peak region and near 80° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. As we move into the weekend, we will be tracking a deep closed low pressure system over the west coast that is likely to bring a cooler and wetter pattern early next week.