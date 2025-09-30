Tracking a Weekend Cooldown

Rest of Today: . A weak wave of energy will pass to our north sending an isolated shower or two across Northern Teller/El Paso this afternoon-evening. Other than that, most other areas across Southern Colorado remain dry under calm and fair weather skies

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies and calm winds with temps in the 40's and low 50's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies with pleasant morning temps in the 50's and 60's before afternoon temps rise to the 70's to low 80's along and east of I-25

EXTENDED: Temps warm back above average Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80's around El Paso county, 70's for local mtn cities and mid 80's along the Arkansas River Valley. A cooldown arrives Friday night with a disturbance arrives Friday night triggering a few evening round of showers and storms. This disturbance will send two cold fronts through our area. The first cold front arrives early Sat morning returning highs closer to seasonal in the 60's and 70's. A second cold front arrives Saturday evening which will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast Saturday afternoon. Sunday high temps will be chillier in the 50's and 60's