Storm Chances Through Saturday

Showers and storms will be intermittent through 8-10pm, not as widespread as yesterday. A few storms will be capable of producing hail and gusty outflow winds in excess of 58 mph east of I-25 today (8-27)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calm after 10pm with milder overnight lows in the 50's and 60's

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and dry for the first half of the day with highs soaring into the 70's to near 80°. Showers and storms develop after 1pm and will continue to move slowly across I-25 off/on through the afternoon and evening. Storms will be a bit more robust on Thursday with 1 or 2 storms briefly becoming strong to severe along and mainly east of I-25

EXTENDED: Seasonal highs in the 70's to low 80's through Saturday. Shower and storm chance around 60% after 2pm both Friday and Saturday. Daily storm chances remain elevated through late week and even into the first part of the weekend. Drier afternoons are more likely by Sunday and Monday with seasonal highs in the 70's to mid-80's