Isolated Storm Chance Through 9pm

TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear as storms begin to die down after sunset. Overnight lows drop into the 40's and 50's with some 60's across the Eastern Plains

TOMORROW: A mix of sunshine and clouds with highs soaring about 5-7° above average in the upper 80's for Colorado Springs and mid-low 90's along the Arkansas River Valley from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains. Storm Chances are isolated after 2pm, around 20%

EXTENDED: Above average temps will stay in place through most of the work-week with storm chances remaining very isolated, around 10-20% through Thursday. Friday brings an increase in afternoon storms as monsoon moisture returns along with the passage of a cold front which will drop temps into the seasonal range (70's to low 80's for the Pikes Peak region) and mid-upper 80's around Pueblo.