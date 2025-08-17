More isolated storms Sunday, warming up again this week

TODAY: We're off to another cool and quiet start this morning. We'll be a touch warmer today vs. yesterday. Expecting temps around 88 or 89 in Colorado Springs with mid-to-upper 90s for Pueblo. Much like yesterday, we're working with some moisture and energy in the atmosphere, so a few isolated downpours and some lightning strikes will be possible. This doesn't seem as good a chance as what we saw on Saturday (and Saturday wasn't even that robust), so you likely don't need to change around any plans you may have. Just be mindful of lightning in the afternoon. Pueblo and HWY 50 should remain dry.

TONIGHT: Temps cool into the 50s and 60s and we'll quiet down.

MONDAY: We'll drop temps back down into the low to mid 80s for Colorado Springs, with temps around 90 in Pueblo. The cooler temps will be driven by a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms... once again, it shouldn't be a washout, but expecting it to be a bit more widespread than Sunday. Not expecting severe weather.

THIS WEEK: The western ridge of high pressure builds back in starting Tuesday which will lead to warm and dry conditions midweek, before our next cold front moves through next weekend.