Warming Trend Returns This Week

KRDO
By
Published 2:46 PM

Rest of Today: Mostly dry conditions continue through the afternoon with a few stray showers and storms east of I-25 and south of hwy 50. Storms stay below severe weather criteria

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows on the chillier side in the 40's and 50's

TOMORROW: Mix of sun and clouds with only a 10% chance of shower after the 1pm hour. Most areas stay dry with highs remaining fairly seasonal in the 70's and 80's

EXTENDED: High pressure builds back into the region late week leading to temps jumping back above average in the upper 80's and mid to upper 90's with a few late day showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

