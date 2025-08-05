Hot and Dry Stretch through Friday

TONIGHT: Overnight lows in the 60's under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: The heat is in full swing by Wednesday with highs in the mid-90's around El Paso county and low 100's from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.

THURSDAY HEAT ADVISORY: Heat Advisories are already being issued for the hottest day of the week expected this week which will be Thursday. So far that Heat Advisory is in effect from 11a-8p Thursday for El Paso, Pueblo, Eastern Fremont counties as well as the Denver Metro areas.

EXTENDED: Above average temps persist into Friday before high pressure ridge sags south due to an incoming wave of energy to our north which will help temps return to seasonal by the weekend along with a few pop-up shower/storm chances by Saturday afternoon.