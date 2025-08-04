Skip to Content
Video

WARMING UP AND DRYING OUT

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:24 PM

Rest of Today: A few strong to severe storms are possible for the southeast plains this afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado is possible around Baca county.

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 60's

TOMORROW: Highs in the 90's around El Paso county and near 100 degrees around Pueblo county with dry conditions in the forecast and plenty of sunshine.

EXTENDED: High pressure continues to build into the region all week leading to the hottest temps so far this season with near 90 degree temps expected on Wednesday and near 100 degrees around Pueblo county.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.