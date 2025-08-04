WARMING UP AND DRYING OUT

Rest of Today: A few strong to severe storms are possible for the southeast plains this afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado is possible around Baca county.

TONIGHT: Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the 60's

TOMORROW: Highs in the 90's around El Paso county and near 100 degrees around Pueblo county with dry conditions in the forecast and plenty of sunshine.

EXTENDED: High pressure continues to build into the region all week leading to the hottest temps so far this season with near 90 degree temps expected on Wednesday and near 100 degrees around Pueblo county.